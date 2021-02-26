European Lithium begins resource extension drilling at Wolfsberg Lithium Project in heart of Europe

European Lithium Ltd's (ASX:EUR) (FRA:PF8) (VSE:ELI) drilling contractors have mobilised drilling equipment to site and started a resource extension drilling program this week at Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria.



The drilling is intended to upgrade inferred resources of 4.68 million tonnes to the JORC-compliant measured and indicated categories.



This would result in total resources of 10.98 million tonnes being included in the mine planning process within the definitive feasibility study (DFS) at the Wolfsberg Project.*Mobilisation occurred smoothly*



European Lithium chief executive officer Dietrich Wanke said: "We are pleased to welcome our contractors at site to complete the resource extension drilling program.



"Mobilisation occurred smoothly and the company is cooperating with all parties to ensure the program is completed as anticipated."