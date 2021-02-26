KC area’s biggest counties ease limits on bars and restaurants
Jackson, Johnson and Wyandotte counties announced plans Thursday to ease Covid-19 restrictions on when bars and restaurants must close. The change means the establishments can resume their pre-pandemic closing times, though other limitations connected to social distancing and mask wearing remain in effect, Fox 4 reports. The joint announcement by the Kansas City area’s most populous counties comes as new cases of the coronavirus drop and vaccine penetration grows. In Johnson County, commissioners…Full Article