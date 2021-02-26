KC area’s biggest counties ease limits on bars and restaurants

KC area’s biggest counties ease limits on bars and restaurants

bizjournals

Published

Jackson, Johnson and Wyandotte counties announced plans Thursday to ease Covid-19 restrictions on when bars and restaurants must close. The change means the establishments can resume their pre-pandemic closing times, though other limitations connected to social distancing and mask wearing remain in effect, Fox 4 reports. The joint announcement by the Kansas City area’s most populous counties comes as new cases of the coronavirus drop and vaccine penetration grows. In Johnson County, commissioners…

Full Article