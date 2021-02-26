Fashion chain Evereve plans to grow to 100 stores this year

Evereve, the Edina-based women's fashion retailer, has survived the industry culling brought on by Covid-19, and officials say they're ready to accelerate as the pandemic eases. The Star Tribune reports on the growth plans at Evereve, which include a new flagship store in Edina's 50th & France neighborhood: The retailer will move into space formerly occupied by Steele Fitness and Tooth X Nail, almost doubling that store's current square footage. RELATED: Retail survival plan in pandemic? Shrink…