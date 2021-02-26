Allbirds invests $2M in plant-based leather startup

Shoe brand Allbirds is investing in an Illinois materials startup to bring plant-based leather to its popular footwear line. Allbirds announced it has invested $2 million in Natural Fiber Welding, a materials startup in downstate Peoria. NFW makes a plant-based leather product, called Mirum, that uses hemp, waste cork, coconut and vegetable oil to create a product that performs like conventional leather but without any of the plastic resins, glues or coatings relied on by other plant-based…