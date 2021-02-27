Finance Minister Grant Robertson has confirmed tonight that since the latest Covid-19 lockdown is more than seven days, business support now kicks in.It comes after a new Covid-19 case was detected in the community this afternoon....Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Grant Robertson confirms business support packages
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
