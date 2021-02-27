Delta passenger faces $27,500 fine for hitting flight attendant in face mask dispute with fellow passenger
The passenger had been traveling from Miami to Atlanta on October 19 when the plane was forced to return to the gate.Full Article
The FAA alleges that the unnamed passenger struck a flight attendant in the face after being asked to leave the plane.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are seeking a $27,500 civil penalty against an airline passenger who allegedly struck a..