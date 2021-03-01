Texas Energy Co-op Files For Bankruptcy After Storm, High Bill
Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc.'s cites a massive bill from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas as the reason for the bankruptcy filing.Full Article
Evergy customers may see higher electricity bills in March
Mayor Sylvester Turner says the state government should foot the bill for high energy costs in the wake of a devastating storm.