8 things you need to know today

Good morning Baltimore! I'm very pleased we are now officially in the month of March and looking ahead to springtime. I'm ready for sunshine and warmer weather, which these days also means more opportunities to safely, and comfortably, visit with friends and family outdoors. But I'm also aware that the start of this month for many marks the return to in-person learning at several of Maryland's public school districts. So, I just want to extend a thank you to all the teachers and faculty working…