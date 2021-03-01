Missouri health department expects to receive 50,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses this week
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced on Sunday that it expects to receive about 50,000 doses of the single-shot Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson in the coming week. The vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA on Saturday and was recommended by the CDC for use in adults on Sunday. “We are incredibly appreciative to be receiving additional vaccines in Missouri, and we remain committed to making it available for a variety of vaccinators to get…Full Article