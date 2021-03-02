Owner of iconic Celebrity Theatre concert venue in Phoenix dies

The owner of an iconic Phoenix musical venue has died. Rich Hazelwood, owner of the Celebrity Theatre, which dates back to the 1960s and is known for presenting concerts on its revolving stage in an intimate setting, passed away on March 1, according to a statement from the venue. “The Celebrity Theatre family is devastated to share the news that our owner, Rich Hazelwood passed away this morning. Rich Hazelwood cared deeply about his family, his Celebrity Theatre staff (which he considered family),…