S&P/ASX 200 gains as S&P 500 rallies more than 2% for its best day since June

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) is lifting for a second day, with the index up 0.22% to 6,804.7 by 1.23 pm. This follows an overnight rally on Wall Street where the S&P 500 rallied more than 2% for its best day since June. Locally, all sectors except energy and property stocks were higher at lunch. Tech stocks have gained 1% after declining by 7.1% last week. Setback for Rio Tinto-BHP joint venture BHP Group (ASX:BHP) shares touched an all-time high of $50.81 and Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) shares similarly hit historical highs of $130.30 earlier today. However, the mining giants’ share prices have subsequently dropped as their plan to build an enormous new joint venture copper mine in Arizona faced a setback after the US government reversed a decision to allow a necessary land swap. On Tuesday morning, the US Forest Service rescinded its publication of an environmental impact study that cleared the transfer of a 980-hectare parcel of land in Arizona to the miners’ Resolution Copper joint venture. Great Southern Mining highlights underground potential at Mon Ami through high-grade gold results Great Southern Mining Ltd (ASX:GSN) has intersected high-grade gold at depth during reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Mon Ami Gold Project in Western Australia, highlighting the underground potential. Valor Resources engages Canadian-based TerraLogic to provide exploration services for Athabasca Basin uranium projects Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) (OTCMKTS:VOYRF) (FRA:LFY) has entered into an agreement with TerraLogic Exploration Inc to provide mineral exploration services on its Hook Lake and Cluff Lake uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. American Rare Earths new La Paz rare earths and scandium samples grade 47% higher than resource estimate average American Rare Earths Ltd’s (ASX:ARR) (FRA:1BHA) new samples from the La Paz Project in Arizona, USA, have returned grades 47% higher than the average JORC-compliant resource estimate of total rare earth elements (TREE). Australian Strategic Materials to start designing Korean Metals Plant after scoping study demonstrates feasibility Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) (OTCMKTS:ASMMF) will begin detailed design engineering work on a metals processing plant in Korea, following a scoping study that confirmed its economic potential. Emyria opens second clinic in Perth to meet record patient appointments and ahead of EMD-003 registration trials Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has expanded its clinical service subsidiary - Emerald Clinics - with the addition of a second consulting suite in Perth, which provides the potential to double the capacity of Perth and builds on the recent expansion in Melbourne. archTIS launches US Federal and Defence Sales and Channel Practice to meet increased government demand archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has launched a Federal Sales and Channel Practice in the United States to meet increased government demand for advanced information protection solutions. Australian Potash an early riser after securing first major financing for Lake Wells SOP Project with $140 million NAIF loan Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has secured its first major financing for the development of Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project in Western Australia, with a $140 million debt financing facility from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF). Lake Resources at record high as Novonix tests show lithium carbonate performs better than commercially available battery-grade lithium carbonate Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMTS:LLKKF) has hit a new record high on confirming positive results from initial testing by Novonix Ltd (ASX:NVX) (OTCQX:NVNXF), which show that its lithium carbonate performs better than commercially available battery-grade lithium carbonate in lithium-ion battery cells. Firefinch appoints Macquarie Capital to advise on Goulamina Lithium Project value realisation Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) (OTCMKTS:EEYMF) (FRA:N9F) has appointed renowned Australian investment bank and financial services provider Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited to advise on realising value as the company seeks to spin out Mali-based lithium project, Goulamina. Alta Zinc step-out drilling extends thick, high-grade zinc-lead mineralisation at Pian Bracca South Alta Zinc Ltd's (ASX:AZI) (FRA:8EE) drilling in the new Pian Bracca South area of Gorno Zinc Project in Italy has returned high-grade zinc and lead with silver - extending known mineralisation in the east and west of this new target zone. Euro Manganese to pursue listing on US-based OTCQX trading system to meet growing US investor interest Euro Manganese Inc. (ASX:EMN) (CVE:EMN) (FRA:E06) will pursue a listing on the US-based OTCQX trading system in response to growing US investor interest in the company and its Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic. Marvel Gold's further drill results expected to upgrade Tabakorole gold resource Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) (OTCMKTS:GRXMF) (FRA:GR2) expects further results from resource expansion drilling at Tabakorole Gold Project in southern Mali will materially enhance the resource ounces and grade within this portion of the deposit where historical results encountered nearer surface were lower grade than those in the current program. Eclipse Metals finds strong rare earth mineralisation at Gronnedal-Ika carbonatite deposit in Greenland Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has identified the potential for untapped rare earth mineralisation at Gronnedal-Ika carbonatite deposit within its tenements in southwest Greenland, with total rare earth (TREE) of up to 34,400 ppm recorded from grab samples.