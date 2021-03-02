Hotels, restaurants prepare for return of Big 12 basketball tournaments

It's been nearly a year since the Big 12 Conference's men's and women's basketball championships were canceled. As players were warming up on March 12, 2020, at the Sprint Center (now the T-Mobile Center) and Municipal Auditorium, the country was starting to shut down. After a year of financial uncertainty, the tournaments are getting a fresh start, but it feels like a lifetime ago for many businesses that are trying to pick up where they left off. The dual-branded Courtyard/Residence Inn at 1535…