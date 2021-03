For the first time since October 18, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States came down below 50000. With 48,092 new cases reporting on Monday, the total number of infections in the country rose to 28664463, as per COVID Tracking Project's latest update. The 7-day average for COVID-19 cases in California, the worst-affected U.S. state, is down 89 percent since the peak on January 13