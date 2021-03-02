What’s powering Charlotte’s multifamily growth in 2021?

In 2020, Charlotte, North Carolina, was among the top markets in the U.S. for apartment construction, seeing 6,603 apartment construction starts. This number will continue to rise year over year as developers strive to meet the fast-growing residential demand in the region. Pairing Charlotte’s rapid population growth with existing renters looking for ways to adapt to working from home, JLL predicts record-breaking multifamily growth for Charlotte this year. “The Southeast is the hub of growth…