Polaris unveils 2022 snowmobile lineup (Photos)

This year's winter may be waning, but Polaris Inc. has unveiled its 2022 lineup of snowmobiles. The 22 new models are are based on the company's Matryx platform and range from the Indy XCR, which is stocked with racing-caliber components, to the Rocky Mountain King models designed for deep snow. The company's all-new Patriot boost engines include turbocharger that delivers 10% more power at sea level and 50% more power at 10,000 feet over previous models, while being 20 pounds lighter than competitive…