North Texas leaders' reactions mixed regarding ending of mask mandate, lifting COVID restrictions
Published
The mayor of Dallas, the Dallas County judge and other North Texas leaders called for people to continue to wear masks despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that statewide COVID-19 face covering requirements and restrictions on businesses will be lifted. Others, however, called Abbott’s actions long overdue. Overall, reaction in North Texas to the news varied widely, but among politicians it fell largely along party lines. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called Abbott’s announcement…Full Article