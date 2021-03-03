Women gig workers are earning 10% less than men. Here’s why, according to researchers

Even in emerging job economies, a gender pay gap is evident, and new research points to women’s lower pay expectations. Amid pandemic-related job losses or furloughs, gig work has boomed. Instacart, DoorDash and UberEats have seen increases in those signing up to work for their platforms, and women whose careers have been affected by the pandemic make up a large percentage, CBS News reports. But even when the work atmosphere is anonymous and flexible, there’s a disparity in pay among women…