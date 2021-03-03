Rick Born's consulting firm RBA acquires Duluth's Saturn Systems

Wayzata-based tech consultancy RBA announced Wednesday it has acquired Saturn Systems, a Duluth-based software development firm. The combined firm will employ over 200 people including Saturn Systems' 65 employees. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. RBA had revenues of $19.5 million in 2019, according to Business Journal research. With the combined revenues of the two companies, that number will be close to double by the end of 2021, RBA CEO Rick Born said. RBA hasn't regularly turned to…