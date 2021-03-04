Video: Myanmar police hold AP journalist in chokehold

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A video of the arrest of Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw as he was photographing Myanmar security forces charging at anti-coup protesters shows him being quickly surrounded and held in a chokehold as handcuffs are placed on him.



Authorities have charged Thein Zaw and five other members of the media with violating a public order law that could see them imprisoned for up to three years.



The video starts with Thein Zaw standing by the side of a road on Saturday photographing dozens of security forces as they run at a group of protesters in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city.



Several police run at him, and he tries to escape. At least seven surround him as he is placed in a chokehold. He is pushed and shoved and quickly handcuffed. A policeman with a bullhorn then uses the handcuffs to pull him away.



Many of the police are carrying truncheons, while some have what appear to be guns and automatic weapons.



“The Associated Press calls for the immediate release of AP journalist Thein Zaw, who has been charged with a crime in Myanmar for simply doing his job,” Ian Phillips, AP vice president for international news, said Wednesday. “Independent journalists must be allowed to freely and safely report the news without fear of retribution. AP condemns the charge against Thein Zaw and his arbitrary detention.”



The military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a Feb. 1 coup. Protesters have demonstrated peacefully against the coup even as security forces have dramatically escalated their crackdown. On Wednesday, at least 34 protesters were killed in several cities, according to accounts on social media and local news reports compiled by a data analyst.



Authorities have also arrested people en masse.



Lawyer Tin Zar Oo, who...