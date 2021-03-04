Esports Entertainment strikes deal to be official esports tournament provider sponsor of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) (FRA:40Y1) announced Thursday a multi-year sponsorship with Kraft Sports and Entertainment to be the official esports tournament provider sponsor of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution. As part of the agreement, the company said it will use Patriots (football) and Revolution (soccer) marks to promote their bi-annual esports tournaments on its Esports Gaming League (EGL) platform. "We are excited to continue to build momentum in our tournament segment," said Esports CEO Grant Johnson in a statement. "The Patriots and Revolution have an enormous and loyal fan base. Our tournament platform will now sponsor two teams with large and passionate fan bases. Our robust tournament platform helps the Patriots and Revolution strengthen connections with their fans, providing new avenues for engagement." READ: Esports Entertainment completes $30M acquisition of Malta-licensed Lucky Dino Gaming's business assets Esports said that the EEG platform will leverage player appearances, tickets, signage, and digital media to promote their events to the local market. The company will also work with Kraft Sports and Entertainment to create custom videos that will promote the tournaments and be featured in the teams' extensive ongoing digital marketing efforts spanning social media, email, mobile, and online channels. "We look forward to working with Esports Entertainment Group to expand our reach in the rapidly growing esports market," said Murray Kohl, vice president of sales for Kraft Sports and Entertainment. "Esports Entertainment Group's interactive tournament platform brings together gaming enthusiasts from all the around the world and provides an exciting new way for us to connect and engage with our fans." Magnus Leppäniemi, EVP Esports at EEG, added: "Sponsoring the Patriots and Revolution is another strong testament to the quality of our robust tournament platform and its ability to meet the demanding needs of large-scale deployments.” The EGL platform enables live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches, and online branded tournaments. Contact the author: patrick@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham