The Latest: Dalai Lama receives coronavirus vaccine

DHARMSALA, India — The Dalai Lama, the 85-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, has received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in the north Indian hill town of Dharmsala.



After receiving the injection, he urged people to come forward, be brave and get vaccinated.



Dr. G.D. Gupta of Zonal Hospital, where the shot was administered, told reporters that the Dalai Lama was observed for 30 minutes afterward.



Ten other people who live in the Dalai Lama’s residence were also vaccinated, Gupta said. All eleven received the Covishield vaccine, which was developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca, and manufactured by India’s Serum Institute.



___



THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— Senate Democrats strike jobless aid deal, relief bill approval in sight



— Speedy variants power coronavirus surge sweeping Europe



— California OKs reopening of ball parks, Disneyland



— Vaxi Taxi targets vaccine anxiety as UK minority uptake lags



— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak



___



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka says it will receive 264,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines on Sunday as its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX Facility.



The vaccines, which are being delivered through UNICEF, mark the first allocation of 1.44 million doses of vaccines from the COVAX Facility that the island nation will receive, said the...