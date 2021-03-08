St George Mining fields further strong exploration results at Stricklands as focus shifts to high-impact drilling

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) (FRA:S0G) has received further strong exploration results from Stricklands prospect within its flagship Mt Alexander Project in the north-eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Seven metallurgical holes were completed at Stricklands last month to provide samples for use in metallurgical test-work underway in Canada with a best portable XRF analyser result of 0.7 metres at 4.92% nickel and 5.4% copper from 48.2 metres. Focus is now shifting towards high-impact drilling of electromagnetic conductors where drilling is targeting the 33,100 Siemens conductor identified from the DHEM survey in MAD185. A second crew for this diamond core rig is expected at site later this week, which will allow for drilling 24/7. The second rig at site is already operating with two crews. "Fieldwork in full swing" Executive chairman John Prineas said: “Fieldwork is in full swing at Mt Alexander with two diamond core rigs drilling, a soil survey in progress and preparations underway for aeromagnetic and moving loop ground EM surveys. “We are very pleased with the latest petrographic analysis, which has again identified intrusive rocks that are not typically seen in the Yilgarn but are known to host significant nickel sulphide deposits in other parts of Western Australia. “We will also commence a project with CSIRO for sophisticated scientific investigation of the unique Mt Alexander mineralisation. “This project could provide important insights into the most prospective areas in the Mt Alexander tenure for further nickel sulphide discoveries. “In the meantime, we are excited to be drilling two powerful EM conductors that are interpreted to have a massive sulphide source and we look forward to reporting results shortly.” High-grade results Hole STD015 was drilled to 83.9 metres and intersected sulphide mineralisation between 67.3 and 73.1 metres downhole using a portable XRF analyser. The hole intersected 3.84% nickel and 0.61% copper from 67.3 metres to 69 metres and 3% nickel and 1.6% copper from 70.4 metres and 73.1 metres. STD014 intersected 6.86% nickel and 0.61% copper from 40.2 metres to 41.7 metres and 4.92% nickel and 5.4% copper from 48.2 metres to 48.9 metres. St George drilled hole STD013 to 59.1 metres downhole and interested sulphide mineralisation between 30.9 metres and 50.6 metres downhole. The massive sulphide intervals within this intersection recorded average XRF values of 2.6% nickel and 0.9% copper from 47.2 metres to 50.6 metres. Petrographic analysis was completed on MAD31, to follow-up on the important findings from the petrographic analysis of MAD181. MAD31 was drilled at Investigators to a depth of 160 metres and intersected more than 5 metres of nickel copper sulphide mineralisation including the high-grade interval of 1.57 metres at 6.26% nickel, 2.71% copper, 0.18% cobalt and 4.91 g/t total PGEs from 111.67 metres. Soil survey continuing A soil geochemical survey is underway at E29/1041 that the 1.57-metre intersection with 900 samples planned to be collected and submitted for laboratory assaying. Initial rock chip sampling by St George recorded elevated values of nickel and copper, indicating the potential for intrusive mafic-ultramafic stratigraphy in this area. The aim of the soil survey is to test for the presence of mafic-ultramafic units and/or nickel-copper mineralisation in the area. CSIRO research project CSIRO and St George have agreed to conduct a research project to characterise the unique nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation and intrusive geology in the Cathedrals Belt. The aim is to better understand the generation and emplacement mechanism behind the mineralised intrusive system, which may provide an insight into the most prospective areas in the region. CSIRO has world-leading expertise in producing ore genesis models for nickel sulphide deposits, and world class scientific facilities to carry out multiscale characterisation studies. An application for co-funding of the research project has been made under the Commonwealth Government’s Innovation Connections program which may provide funding for 50% of the project costs. The findings of the project are expected late in the second half of 2021.