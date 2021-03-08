Alkane Resources hits broad gold-copper porphyry mineralisation at Kaiser, adds further strength to Boda discovery

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) (OTCMKTS:ALKEF) (FRA:AK7) has revealed broad gold-copper porphyry mineralisation in drilling at Kaiser prospect just 1.5 kilometres from the Boda discovery within the Northern Molong Porphyry Project (NMPP) in Central West New South Wales.



Diamond core hole KSDD027 intersected two zones of gold-copper porphyry mineralisation in the Duke Zone with grades and alteration similar to Boda, further growing the NMPP project.



One of these zones was 360 metres from 0 metres grading 0.38 g/t gold and 0.15% copper and the other was 442 metres from 422 metres at 0.17 g/t gold and 0.11% copper.



Further diamond core drilling at the Boda and Boda 2 prospects has also generated extensive zones of gold-copper mineralisation including 152 metres from 88 metres at 0.14 g/t gold and 0.14% copper and 382 metres at 0.26 g/t gold and 0.12% copper from 337 metres.*"Extensive system emerging"*



Alkane managing director Nic Earner said: "Our drilling program is revealing the emergence of an extensive mineralised system across Boda and Kaiser, consistent with our geological interpretation.



"Our drill program is revealing not only the very large scale of Boda, but potential repeat systems of significant scale within a structural corridor."