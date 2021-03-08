Media: Reviews of Oprah's performance on bombshell interview

Oprah Winfrey is getting good marks for her interview with Meghan and Prince Harry on Sunday. Preliminary ratings won't come in until Monday afternoon, but it's expected that the two-hour special on CBS did well in the U.S. The interview will also be shown in the U.K. on ITV Monday. In the interview, the couple revealed how they made the decision last year to step back from royal duties, and shared how the palace responded to their previous misgivings about press coverage of Meghan, who said she…