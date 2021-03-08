Cost vs. customer experience: With liquid infrastructure, you don’t have to choose

The past 12 months have felt like I’m competing in a reality TV show called “Change Warriors.” Anyone with me? Think back to early 2020. How were you browsing for and purchasing your groceries, electronics, and healthcare services? I’m guessing it’s a 180-degree difference from the way you do today. Now look at your home and office. Do you have college-age or grown children living with you now who weren’t just a year ago? Have you foregone a corporate commute for a short stroll from…