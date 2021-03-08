American Airlines offers incentives for employees who get the Covid-19 vaccine

American Airlines, the third-largest carrier at Tampa International Airport, is offering a couple of perks for employees who get a Covid-19 vaccine, according to a letter the carrier's management sent to employees Friday. U.S.-based employees who get the vaccine will receive an extra vacation day in 2022 and $50 in recognition points. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) has over 102,000 employees as of Dec. 31. "As we close out the first week of March, we remain optimistic that 2021 will…