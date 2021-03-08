SignUpGenius platform plays key role in distribution of Covid vaccine

Locally based SignUpGenius has taken on a critical role as a go-to platform for Covid vaccine-related signups in all 50 states. SignUpGenius, founded in Charlotte in 2008 by Dan Rutledge, Angel Rutledge and Michael Vadini, is an online application designed for group organization, event planning, and volunteer scheduling and management. Even last year, as the pandemic forced the shutdown of schools, offices, group gatherings and events, customers continued to use the platform to organize virtual…