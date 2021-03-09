Anteris Technologies gets speeding ticket from ASX after sustained share price gains

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR) (OTCMKTS:AMEUF) (FRA:DDF) has responded to a price and volume query from the ASX, saying it is not aware of any reason why its share price has gained dramatically in the past two weeks. Anteris is a structural heart company delivering clinically superior solutions that help healthcare professionals create life-changing outcomes for patients. Its ADAPT® tissue technology, paired with the unique 3D single-piece aortic valve design of DurAVR™, has the potential to deliver a functional cure to aortic stenosis patients and provide a much-needed solution to challenges facing heart surgeons. Aortic stenosis is, in simple terms, a narrowing of the valve in the large blood vessel that branches off the heart. Share price gains Anteris’ share price has, since mid-July last year, fluctuated between A$3 and A$5.50 a share. That had been the case for much of 2021 thus far, but on February 24 it rose above A$6 for the first time since June last year and has continued to rise since. In midday trading on Tuesday, AVR shares were fetching A$10.56, which represents a 182% gain on the start of the year. Yesterday, AVR shares closed up 23% to A$11.61, their highest point since mid-January 2020. With no announcements released by Anteris, the ASX sent it a price and volume query, asking whether Anteris was aware of any unreleased information which could be impacting its share price. Anteris said “it is not aware of anything that could be driving the share price and cannot speculate on market activity”. Recent news 2021 is shaping to be a huge year for Anteris, as it seeks to develop DurAVR™. In early January it announced a A$20 million funding package for DurAVR™, including a A$2.5 million investment from New York-based investment fund Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund LLC, and a A$16.5 million discretionary drawdown facility. Mercer Street Global managing member Jonathan Juchno said: "We are excited to partner with Anteris through this crucial stage of its development and to add a promising MedTech player to our portfolio. “We believe AVR's technology could drastically change the landscape of the aortic valve replacement market. “We have the highest confidence in Anteris' management to unlock that potential through 2021." The data so far And the potential of Anteris’ technology has justified the excitement thus far - it was selected as a 'Best Innovation' at the PCR London Valves 2020 virtual conference. Its ADAPT® tissue technology was shown to have superior anti-calcification attributes compared with tissues used in competitor valves. Results released late last year showed ADAPT® – used in Anteris’ game-changing DurAVR™ 3D single-piece aortic valve – had approximately 40% less calcium concentration compared with the Medtronic AOA™ arm – tissue used in commercially available SAVR (surgical aortic valve replacement) and TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) valves. - Daniel Paproth