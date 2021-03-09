10 books to read during a time of isolation

Right now, even with the pushback of some Americans wanting the isolation and closure of businesses to end, it will still be some time until sports stadiums, concert venues and movie theaters are open for business. It is a great time to read, improve your skills set and think about new ventures that you can consider to improve your competitive position. Here are 10 books to consider: Connecting the Dots: Lessons for Leadership in a Startup World by John Chambers. Chambers, the legendary entrepreneur,…