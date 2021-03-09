Affluent women taking on more leadership in money management, Wells Fargo study finds

Women are playing a larger role in family finances and wealth management, a recent Wells Fargo & Co. study found. Almost one-third of women ages 24 to 55 said in the study they are the primary earners in their families. About half said they manage household finances. The Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) study, which was released on Monday, polled nearly 2,200 affluent women in households with at least $250,000 in assets or at least $100,000 in income. It was conducted online in January by Versta Research.…

