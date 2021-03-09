A Better World embarks on their “priceless” technology transformation with Apparo

As part of the inaugural G.A.I.N. cohort, A Better World embarked on its first phase in Apparo's two-year nonprofit accelerator: a technology assessment and plan. A Better World (ABW) is an after-school program for at-risk kids who live in troubled homes and neighborhoods. ABW equips them with the skills and confidence to be responsible adults by nurturing their physical, academic and spiritual development. Through G.A.I.N. – powered by Lowe's, they were matched to corporate volunteers from Hylaine…