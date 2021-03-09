Louisville brewer, restaurant sue to stop Beshear's Covid-19 orders

Two Louisville businesses and a Georgetown, Kentucky, restaurant have sued Gov. Andy Beshear to curb his existing Covid-19 orders and halt potential future restrictions. Goodwood Brewing Co. LLC, The Dundee Tavern in Louisville and Trindy's LLC in Georgetown sued Beshear’s administration in Scott County Circuit Court Monday. The plaintiffs said they have struggled to keep their restaurants and bars afloat “amid the flurry of executive orders” and called on Beshear to “carry out his solemn…