The effect of Covid-19 on demand for car insurance

Covid-19 has affected many aspects of daily life. Some of these effects may be temporary. However, other products of this situation may have more long-term ramifications. Because of stay-at-home orders early in the pandemic, continuing safety orders, increased use of delivery services, and people generally trying to avoid contact with others, many people are not driving as much as they used to. Along with this change in driving habits, there may be accompanying changes in car insurance demand. Car…