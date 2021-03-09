Why you need a backup plan for internet outages
In the wake of the Nashville Christmas morning bombing, several of us woke up to find out the devastation caused by such an event. In the subsequent hours, AT&T services suffered a complete service disruption; cell phones, home phones, cable, internet, and business services stopped working. That morning, I was at home, but my cable, cell phone, home phone, and the internet never stopped working. You see, because I have a different provider for cable and internet service, MagicJack (VOIP) for my home…Full Article