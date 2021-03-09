About 10% of Franklin County households don't have reliable internet. This new coalition is trying to fix that problem.
The problem is stark: about 50,000 households, or nearly 10% of households in the county only have internet access through their cellular data plan, which can be irregular due to data caps, signal outages and throttling. Another 48,000 Franklin County households don't have home internet at all. This data is according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey in 2019.