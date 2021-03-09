Health care workers could receive $10,000 pandemic bonus pay under new bill

Hospitals, medical groups and other large health care employers would be required to pay bonuses to health care workers under a newly proposed piece of legislation. State lawmakers announced Assembly Bill 650 on Tuesday, which would see health care workers receive up to $10,000 if they worked on the front lines during the Covid-19 pandemic. The bill proposes bonuses of $10,000 for full-time workers, $6,000 for part-time workers and $4,000 for less than part-time workers, that would be paid out…