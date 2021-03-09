Finance Minister Grant Robertson has revealed the Government considered giving New Zealanders a US-style stimulus check to provide an economic cushion to the Covid-induced downturn. But that form of what he this morning called...Full Article
The Government considered but turned down a US-style stimulus check to Kiwis
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
