Victims agree to extend temporary halt on Boy Scout lawsuits

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The committee representing child sex abuse survivors in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case has agreed to the extension of an injunction halting lawsuits against local Boy Scouts councils and sponsoring organizations.



In return for the extension, the BSA and local councils must provide the committee with information about local troop rosters that can help victims validate their claims, according to a court filing submitted Monday.



Attorneys for one of the BSA’s insurers argued in a court filing Tuesday that the BSA is legally entitled to the injunction, and that the court should not grant any of the conditions it contains. The insurers argue that the arrangement regarding roster information would potentially reveal private information without the consent of local councils and sponsoring organizations.



The current injunction expires March 19. A hearing on the proposed extension is scheduled for March 17.



BSA attorneys filed a motion last month asking the judge to extend the injunction after the committee refused to give its consent, despite having done so several times in the past. The committee has been frustrated with the response by local councils to requests for information on their financial assets. It has also formally challenged BSA’s contention that roughly two-thirds of its listed $1 billion in assets are “restricted assets” unavailable for creditors.



On Monday, however, attorneys submitted a court filing indicating that the BSA, the committee and the committee of unsecured creditors have agreed to extend the injunction through July 19, the date sought by the Boy Scouts.



Attorneys for the BSA have said the injunction is critical to restructuring efforts and that allowing lawsuits to proceed against local councils and sponsoring organizations would make it difficult, if not...