Diamond Head home first on Oahu to sell for more than $10M in 2021

A beachfront estate fronting Diamond Head in Honolulu closed last week for $10.4 million to an undisclosed buyer, the first single-family home on Oahu to top the $10 million mark this year. The sale of the home on Diamond Head Road closed on March 4. Anne Hogan Perry of Compass represented both sides of the transaction. Perry also represented the seller of a three-bedroom, three-bath unit at Park Lane Ala Moana that went into contract before it was listed and closed on the same day to an unnamed…