New coffee company opens, eyes Cahaba Heights

A new coffee company has arrived to the Magic City scene. Husband and wife team Josh and Melanie Cosio opened Cala Coffee in March and plan to focus on small batch brewing in the Cahaba Heights area. The business owners grew up in northern California before moving to Alabama and joined the two states to come up with the name Cala. "We started it because of our love for sharing a cup of coffee," he said. "There also isn't a dedicated coffee shop in Cahaba Heights, so we decided to make our own…