Campbell Soup Company Q2 Profit Matches Estimates; Net Sales Up 5%
Campbell Soup Company (CPB) said its second quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 17% year-on-year reflecting an increase in adjusted EBIT and lower adjusted net interest expense. Net sales, both reported and organic, increased 5% driven by gains in both Meals & Beverages and Snacks. Also, Campbell remains on track to deliver annualized savings of $850 million by the end of fiscal 2022.Full Article