Edmunds: How to sell a car in a pandemic, and do it safely

Selling a car privately has long been a way for people to potentially get more money for their vehicle compared to trading it in to a dealership. But it’s always been a laborious process. You need to photograph your car from all angles, create ads, take calls and texts from strangers, and then meet them so they can test-drive your car and complete the deal. Add potential exposure to COVID-19 during in-person interactions and suddenly selling your vehicle this way can be downright unappealing.



So what are your options? Edmunds’ experts have highlighted three ways to more comfortably sell your vehicle amid the pandemic. Note that none of these options get rid of human interaction, but they are more of a known quantity and you’d deal with fewer people overall.



TRADE IT IN AT A TRADITIONAL DEALERSHIP



This option will be most useful for people who already planned on buying a new car. By now, most franchise dealerships have been trained on how to handle customers during COVID-19. You’ll want to start by reaching out to the dealership that you’re interested in purchasing from. Call ahead to schedule an appointment not only to get an appraisal for your trade-in but also to test-drive the vehicle you are interested in. This strategy allows you to maximize your time because the dealership can appraise your car while you’re test-driving another.



Note that you’re not obligated to make a decision on either front that day, so you can take your time to consider. But remember to keep the negotiations for the trade-in and purchase separate to avoid confusion. Finally, you’ll want to compare the trade-in offer you get with an online appraisal to serve as a reference in determining whether you were offered a fair price. If the numbers check out, the dealership will handle the remainder of the sale and you can focus on...