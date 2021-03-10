Biden set to announce plans to purchase 100 million more doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
Published
CNN reported that the specifics will be hashed out later this year as J&J speeds up production of the vaccine.Full Article
Published
CNN reported that the specifics will be hashed out later this year as J&J speeds up production of the vaccine.Full Article
President Joe Biden will announce plans Wednesday to acquire an extra 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine,..
A block March 4th