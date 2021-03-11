One year since Covid-19 changed work, here’s what employees hope sticks around post-pandemic

It’s been one year since Covid-19 changed everything, and while Americans are eager to see some aspects of the pandemic disappear, flexible work options don’t appear to be one of them. The anniversary of pandemic restrictions, to be marked tonight with an address by President Joe Biden, comes as a growing number of Americans are vaccinated against the virus. This has prompted more discussion of what post-pandemic life will look like. In the work world, Covid-19 has fueled what could be lasting…