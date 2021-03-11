Codebase Ventures says Arcology has optimized the popular CryptoKitties blockchain game with faster speeds

Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:COD) (OTCQB:BKLLF) said Thursday that its investee company Arcology has optimized its version of the CrytpoKitties blockchain platform. In a statement Thursday, Arcology called CryptoKitties the “most popular game on the Ethereum blockchain”, that saw its initial success cause network slowdowns and inflated transaction fees. "Ethereum is the most important blockchain in the world right now, and for good reason," Laurent Zhang, Arcology's founder told investors. "But it continues to suffer from its popularity. Our blockchain platform is designed to solve Ethereum's performance shortcomings." READ: Codebase says Arcology launches overhauled CryptoKitties blockchain game that outperforms the original '1,000 to 1' According to Arcology, its version of CryptoKitties, created as an internal benchmarking tool, outperforms the original by a factor of 1,000 to one. During their most recent benchmarking tests, Zhang and the Arcology team demonstrated how the Arcology testnet handles token transfer transactions, which are commonly seen in applications like online payments and decentralized finance (DeFi). The network reached a top transactions-per-second (TPS) of more than 40,000. The team also simulated approximately nine months of CryptoKitties gameplay by generating 2.5 million transactions running on 32 Ethereum Virtual Machines. During the test, the application's one-minute moving average TPS reached a maximum TPS of 28,571. Ethereum's original network handles 15 to 20 transactions per second, although that figure is expected to improve to around 3,000, according to Arcology. Arcology is a cluster-computing powered blockchain ecosystem with unlimited scalability. Vancouver-based Codebase currently owns 30% of Arcology, with an option to increase its ownership to 51%. Contact Angela at angela@proactiveinvestors.com Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas