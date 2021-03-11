Microsoft discovers new wave of tech talent in Northern Ireland

On the heels of significant growth in its security business, in January 2020 tech giant Microsoft announced its plans to open a cyber security center in Belfast and invest in the growth of its workforce. More recently, in January 2021, Microsoft announced its security business surpassed $10 billion in revenue over the previous 12 months, representing 40 percent growth year-over-year. The number includes roughly 400,000 customers across 120 countries using its security, compliance, identity, and…