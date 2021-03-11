Restonic president on skyrocketing mattress sales and TV's 'Property Brothers'

Laurie Tokarz knows it’s become cliché to call anything unprecedented during the Covid-19 pandemic. But what Buffalo-based Restonic Mattress Corp. has experienced the past 12 months has been exactly that. “The word has been so overused, but there's no other way I can think to describe it,” she said. “We all wondered what was going to happen and who would buy mattresses, but the business has been off the charts.” All but one of the company’s 13 factories scattered around the country…