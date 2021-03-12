Movie Biz: Favorites, long shots and dark horses for this year's Academy Awards

Beware the Ides of March. I’m talking to you, Frances McDormand. And you, Sacha Baron Cohen. And you, David Fincher. Because, in this year’s cockeyed Oscar schedule, the awards themselves have been pushed back to late April and the nominations will be announced — you got it — on March 15. How will the ceremony itself go? I haven’t the slightest idea, except, hopefully, it’ll go better than the recent Golden Globes. Who will the awards go to? Again, your guess is as good as….…