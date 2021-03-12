The Next Chapter: The answer is not no

Instead of being greeted by “how are you or how was your weekend, I feel as though the daily greeting has become “When are you getting your vaccine? When is your first shot scheduled? Which one are you getting?” South Carolina rolled out educator vaccination appointments last week and honestly I did not sign up. I don’t have a strong opinion either way. I do know, of the millions of Americans, many need it much more than I do. I am young, relatively speaking, and have zero medical deficiencies. When…