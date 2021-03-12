Tesla stock to start lower after California factory fire

Tesla Inc (NYSE:TSLA) shares point lower ahead of Friday’s open after a fire at a manufacturing facility in California. A large metal stamping machine caught fire, ignited by hydraulic fluid and molten aluminium. No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished, meanwhile, reports say that the equipment damage and impact on production was not yet known. Tesla employs some 10,000 people at the factory which produces four EV models - Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y. In New York, Tesla shares had risen by 4.72% at Thursday’s close and on Friday was indicated at US$672, down 4%.